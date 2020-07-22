Quilter (QUILF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Ben Bathurst from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Quilter (QUILF), with a price target of p170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.90.

Bathurst has an average return of 15.5% when recommending Quilter.

According to TipRanks.com, Bathurst is ranked #1041 out of 6813 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quilter is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.10.

Quilter Plc provides wealth management services. It provides pensions, protection, savings and investments services. The company is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.