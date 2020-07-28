Quilter (QUILF) Receives a Buy from Liberum Capital

In a report issued on June 10, Liberum Capital from Liberum Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Quilter (QUILF). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.90.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quilter is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.17, implying a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quilter Plc provides wealth management services. It provides pensions, protection, savings and investments services. The company is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.