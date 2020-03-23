Quilter (QUILF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Ben Bathurst from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Quilter (QUILF), with a price target of p140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.05, equals to its 52-week high of $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Bathurst is ranked #4654 out of 6153 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quilter with a $1.83 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.05 and a one-year low of $1.58. Currently, Quilter has an average volume of 255.

Quilter Plc provides wealth management services. It provides pensions, protection, savings and investments services. The company is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.