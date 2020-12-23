Quidel (QDEL) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Quidel (QDEL). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $200.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 79.2% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quidel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $307.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Quidel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $476 million and net profit of $232 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $126 million and had a net profit of $16.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.