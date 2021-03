Quest Resource (QRHC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on Quest Resource (QRHC) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.5% and a 57.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quest Resource with a $6.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Quest Resource’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $23.7 million and GAAP net loss of $66.59K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.93 million and had a net profit of $47K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded by Jeffrey I. Rassas on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.