Quest Resource (QRHC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Quest Resource (QRHC), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.11.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quest Resource with a $3.50 average price target.

Based on Quest Resource’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.97 million and net profit of $1.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.45 million and had a net profit of $27.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QRHC in relation to earlier this year.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded by Jeffrey I. Rassas on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.