Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Gets a Hold Rating from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Derik De Bruin reiterated a Hold rating on Quest Diagnostics (DGX) today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Bruin is ranked #989 out of 6561 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quest Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.08, a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $116.00 price target.

Quest Diagnostics’ market cap is currently $15.18B and has a P/E ratio of 19.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.88.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision fo diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers. The All Other segment consists of risk assessment services, healthcare information technology, diagnostic products, and clinical trials testing businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

