Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jack Meehan maintained a Hold rating on Quest Diagnostics (DGX) today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and Myriad Genetics.

Quest Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.78.

The company has a one-year high of $118.58 and a one-year low of $73.21. Currently, Quest Diagnostics has an average volume of 1.43M.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision fo diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers. The All Other segment consists of risk assessment services, healthcare information technology, diagnostic products, and clinical trials testing businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.