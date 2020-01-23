Qudian (QD) Receives a Sell from Nomura

In a report released yesterday, Martin Ma from Nomura maintained a Sell rating on Qudian (QD), with a price target of $3.08. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.31, close to its 52-week low of $3.22.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qudian with a $3.94 average price target.

Based on Qudian’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $168 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $111 million.

Qudian Inc. provides online credit products. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience in China.