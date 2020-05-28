Qudian (QD) Receives a Sell from Nomura

In a report issued on May 26, Martin Ma from Nomura maintained a Sell rating on Qudian (QD), with a price target of $1.42. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.59, close to its 52-week low of $1.21.

Ma has an average return of 17.5% when recommending Qudian.

According to TipRanks.com, Ma is ranked #5498 out of 6650 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Qudian with a $1.42 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.21 and a one-year low of $1.21. Currently, Qudian has an average volume of 4.87M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Qudian Inc. provides online credit products. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience in China. The company offers mall credit products, which are comprised of cash credit products and merchandise credit products, as well as budget auto financing products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.