Qudian (QD) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Vincent Yu maintained a Hold rating on Qudian (QD) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 48.1% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qudian.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Qudian’s market cap is currently $543M and has a P/E ratio of 2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.42.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Qudian Inc. provides online credit products. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience in China. The company offers mall credit products, which are comprised of cash credit products and merchandise credit products, as well as budget auto financing products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.