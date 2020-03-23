Qudian (QD) Gets a Sell Rating from Nomura

In a report issued on March 18, Martin Ma from Nomura maintained a Sell rating on Qudian (QD), with a price target of $1.42. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.28, close to its 52-week low of $1.21.

Ma has an average return of 44.0% when recommending Qudian.

According to TipRanks.com, Ma is ranked #4087 out of 6153 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qudian is a Hold with an average price target of $3.08.

Based on Qudian’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $18.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $111 million.

Qudian Inc. provides online credit products. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience in China.