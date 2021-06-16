Qudian (QD) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Qudian (QD). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 50.5% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

Qudian has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.82 and a one-year low of $1.18. Currently, Qudian has an average volume of 4.07M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Qudian Inc. provides online credit products. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience in China. The company offers mall credit products, which are comprised of cash credit products and merchandise credit products, as well as budget auto financing products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.