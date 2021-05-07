Quarterhill (QTRHF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Quarterhill (QTRHF), with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.97.

Taylor has an average return of 10.6% when recommending Quarterhill.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #215 out of 7492 analysts.

Quarterhill has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.47.

Quarterhill’s market cap is currently $225.3M and has a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Quarterhill, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses. The Systems segment comprises contracted projects and OEM products which are distributed directly and through a network of distributor/agency relationships. The services segment consists professional services sold on a time and material consulting basis. The Recurring segments comprises service and maintenance contracts, software maintenance contracts, hosted software as a service applications, revenues from running royalties, and data analytics services. The company was founded by Michel Tewfik Fattouche and Hatim Zaghloul on May 14, 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.