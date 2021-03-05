Quantum (QMCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Quantum (QMCO), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.40, close to its 52-week high of $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 59.5% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Quantum has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50, a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Quantum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $98.02 million and GAAP net loss of $2.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $103 million and had a net profit of $4.75 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QMCO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.