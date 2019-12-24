Quantum (QMCO) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Quantum (QMCO), with a price target of $7.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.01, close to its 52-week high of $7.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 63.7% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Quantum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.03 and a one-year low of $1.05. Currently, Quantum has an average volume of 78.43K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QMCO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quantum Hard Disk Drive Group, a subsidiary of Seagate Technology Plc, is a company headquartered in Milpitas, CA. The firm designs, develops, and markets hard disk drives. It was acquired by Maxtor Corp., now part of Seagate Technology Plc from Quantum Corp. on 02 Apr 01 for $842.88 million.

Read More on QMCO: