Quantum Genomics (QNNTF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on March 26, Arsene Guekam from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Quantum Genomics (QNNTF), with a price target of EUR7.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.8% and a 23.8% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, Crossject SA, and Pharnext SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quantum Genomics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.55.

Quantum Genomics SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops new medication class for cardiovascular disease, such as high blood pressure and heart failure. It engages in research programs, that are based on the brain inhibition mechanism of aminopeptidase. The company was founded by Lionel Ségard on December 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.