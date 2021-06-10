Quantum Genomics (QNNTF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst David Evans maintained a Buy rating on Quantum Genomics (QNNTF) on June 8 and set a price target of EUR8.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.57, equals to its 52-week high of $5.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Evans covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma, Crossject SA, and Pharnext SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quantum Genomics with a $10.59 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.57 and a one-year low of $5.57. Currently, Quantum Genomics has an average volume of 1.

Quantum Genomics SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops new medication class for cardiovascular disease, such as high blood pressure and heart failure. It engages in research programs, that are based on the brain inhibition mechanism of aminopeptidase. The company was founded by Lionel Ségard on December 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.