Quanterix (QTRX) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Quanterix (QTRX), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 76.9% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Quanterix with a $42.00 average price target, which is a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.95 and a one-year low of $10.90. Currently, Quanterix has an average volume of 254.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QTRX in relation to earlier this year.

Quanterix Corp. is a life sciences company, which develops ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its Single Molecule Array (Simoa) technology platform uses single molecule measurements to access previously undetectable proteins. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.