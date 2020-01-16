Quanterix (QTRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on Quanterix (QTRX) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.65, close to its 52-week low of $19.08.

Quanterix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

Based on Quanterix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QTRX in relation to earlier this year.

Quanterix Corp. is a life sciences company, which develops ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its Single Molecule Array (Simoa) technology platform uses single molecule measurements to access previously undetectable proteins.