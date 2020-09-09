Quanterix (QTRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Quanterix (QTRX), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 74.0% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Genetron Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quanterix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.75.

The company has a one-year high of $37.77 and a one-year low of $10.90. Currently, Quanterix has an average volume of 245K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 117 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QTRX in relation to earlier this year.

Quanterix Corp. is a life sciences company, which develops ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its Single Molecule Array (Simoa) technology platform uses single molecule measurements to access previously undetectable proteins. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.