Quanta Services (PWR) Gets a Buy Rating from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Sean Eastman from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Quanta Services (PWR), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Eastman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Waste Connections, ABM Industries, and Team.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quanta Services is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.25, which is a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Quanta Services’ market cap is currently $4.81B and has a P/E ratio of 12.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.90.

Quanta Services, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It also focuses on the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructure within each of the industries it serves. It operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services segment. The Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry. The Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services segment offers infrastructure solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products. The company was founded by Kevin D. Miller, Steven P. Colmar, William G. Parkhouse and John R. Colson on August 19, 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.