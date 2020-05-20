Quanta Services (PWR) Gets a Buy Rating from CFRA

CFRA analyst Elizabeth Vermillion maintained a Buy rating on Quanta Services (PWR) on May 16 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.00.

Quanta Services has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.88, representing a 35.3% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Quanta Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.76 billion and net profit of $38.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.81 billion and had a net profit of $120 million.

Quanta Services, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It also focuses on the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructure within each of the industries it serves. It operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services segment. The Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry. The Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services segment offers infrastructure solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products. The company was founded by Kevin D. Miller, Steven P. Colmar, William G. Parkhouse and John R. Colson on August 19, 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.