Quanta Services (PWR) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Quanta Services (PWR) today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.42.

Rygiel has an average return of 2.5% when recommending Quanta Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is ranked #671 out of 5917 analysts.

Quanta Services has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Quanta Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $56.82 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quanta Services, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It also focuses on the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructure within each of the industries it serves.