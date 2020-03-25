Qualys (QLYS) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Melissa Franchi maintained a Hold rating on Qualys (QLYS) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Franchi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.9% and a 41.8% success rate. Franchi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CyberArk Software, and Tenable Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualys with a $97.67 average price target, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Qualys’ market cap is currently $3.19B and has a P/E ratio of 46.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.42.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.