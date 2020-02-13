Qualys (QLYS) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Qualys (QLYS), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualys is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.00.

Qualys’ market cap is currently $3.53B and has a P/E ratio of 59.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QLYS in relation to earlier this year.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.