Qualys (QLYS) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Qualys (QLYS), with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualys with a $113.00 average price target, which is a -6.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Based on Qualys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $86.26 million and net profit of $18.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.34 million and had a net profit of $13.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QLYS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Sandra Bergeron, a Director at QLYS sold 49,743 shares for a total of $5,570,759.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.