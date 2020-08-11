Qualys (QLYS) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on Qualys (QLYS) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 66.5% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualys is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.00.

The company has a one-year high of $125.22 and a one-year low of $63.37. Currently, Qualys has an average volume of 534.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QLYS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Sandra Bergeron, a Director at QLYS sold 49,743 shares for a total of $5,570,759.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.