Qualys (QLYS) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 7, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Qualys (QLYS), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Netscout Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualys with a $94.00 average price target.

Based on Qualys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $19.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QLYS in relation to earlier this year.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.