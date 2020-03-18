Qualys (QLYS) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on Qualys (QLYS) on March 16 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualys with a $98.50 average price target, implying a 38.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Based on Qualys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.4 million.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.