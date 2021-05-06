Qualys (QLYS) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Qualys (QLYS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.40, close to its 52-week low of $86.65.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualys is a Hold with an average price target of $111.00.

Based on Qualys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $94.8 million and net profit of $23.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.66 million and had a net profit of $20.66 million.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.