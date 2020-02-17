Qualys (QLYS) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report issued on February 13, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Qualys (QLYS), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.44, close to its 52-week high of $95.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 56.5% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Ceragon Networks, and Extreme Networks.

Qualys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.63, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Based on Qualys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QLYS in relation to earlier this year.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.