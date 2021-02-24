Qualtrics International (XM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and Oppenheimer gave Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Brian Peterson initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Qualtrics International yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 78.0% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Manhattan Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualtrics International with a $52.13 average price target, representing a 20.3% upside. In a report issued on February 22, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Qualtrics International Inc is a software technology company based in the United States. It develops software for the organizations. Its XM Platform is purpose-built to help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand, and Product.