Qualtrics International (XM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and Oppenheimer gave Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Qualtrics International today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 76.7% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Bill.com Holdings.

Qualtrics International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.44, representing a 45.6% upside. In a report issued on February 23, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Qualtrics International Inc is a software technology company based in the United States. It develops software for the organizations. Its XM Platform is purpose-built to help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand, and Product.