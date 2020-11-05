Qualcomm (QCOM) Receives a Hold from Charter Equity

Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Hold rating on Qualcomm (QCOM) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 70.0% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualcomm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.55, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

Based on Qualcomm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.89 billion and net profit of $845 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.64 billion and had a net profit of $2.15 billion.

QUALCOMM, Inc. engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses and provides rights to use portions of the firm’s intellectual property portfolio. The QSI segment focuses on opening new or expanding opportunities for its technologies and supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company was founded by Franklin P. Antonio, Adelia A. Coffman, Andrew Cohen, Klein Gilhousen, Irwin Mark Jacobs, Andrew J. Viterbi, and Harvey P. White in July 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

