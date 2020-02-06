Qualcomm (QCOM) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released yesterday, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Qualcomm (QCOM), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.91, close to its 52-week high of $96.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 61.6% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Cypress Semicon.

Qualcomm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.88, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on January 28, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Qualcomm’s market cap is currently $103.8B and has a P/E ratio of 25.34. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QCOM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on QCOM: