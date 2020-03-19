Qualcomm (QCOM) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm (QCOM) yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.19, close to its 52-week low of $55.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 58.7% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualcomm with a $94.60 average price target, representing a 48.8% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Nomura also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $96.17 and a one-year low of $55.79. Currently, Qualcomm has an average volume of 10.62M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QUALCOMM, Inc. engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More on QCOM: