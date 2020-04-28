QTS Realty (QTS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and Cowen & Co. gave QTS Realty (NYSE: QTS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BMO Capital. Analyst Ari Klein maintained a Buy rating on QTS Realty today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.00, close to its 52-week high of $66.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 71.1% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on QTS Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.60, which is a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.52 and a one-year low of $42.64. Currently, QTS Realty has an average volume of 823.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QTS in relation to earlier this year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the provision of data center solutions. Its products include cloud services, connectivity, custom data center, colocation, critical facilities management, and managed services. It also offers industry solutions such as enterprise, financial services, information technology and digital media, federal, and healthcare. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.