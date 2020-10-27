QTS Realty (QTS) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on QTS Realty (QTS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 58.4% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Cogent Comms, and GDS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for QTS Realty with a $76.27 average price target, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on QTS Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $132 million and net profit of $9.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $119 million and had a net profit of $7.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QTS in relation to earlier this year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the provision of data center solutions. Its products include cloud services, connectivity, custom data center, colocation, critical facilities management, and managed services. It also offers industry solutions such as enterprise, financial services, information technology and digital media, federal, and healthcare. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.