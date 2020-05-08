Qorvo (QRVO) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer assigned a Hold rating to Qorvo (QRVO) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 73.5% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Qorvo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.08.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Qorvo’s market cap is currently $11.66B and has a P/E ratio of 34.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in March 2020, Ralph Quinsey, a Director at QRVO sold 109,774 shares for a total of $10,333,231.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of core technologies and radio frequency solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace or defense applications. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment supplies of RF solutions that perform various functions in the increasingly complex cellular radio front end section of smartphones and other cellular devices. The Infrastructure & Defense Products segment supplier of RF solutions that support diverse global applications, including ubiquitous high-speed network connectivity to the cloud, data center communications, rapid internet connectivity throughout the home and workplace, and upgraded military capabilities across the globe. Its products include amplifiers, control products, discrete transistors and integrated circuits, filters and duplexers, frequency converters, integrated modules, optical components, oscillators, passives and switches. The company was founded on December 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More on QRVO: