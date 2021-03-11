Qiagen (QGEN) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Brian Anderson- March 10, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT

Kepler Capital analyst David Cerdan upgraded Qiagen (QGEN) to Buy on March 9 and set a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.96.

Cerdan has an average return of 3.2% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan is ranked #3870 out of 7358 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $57.48 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.00 and a one-year low of $36.16. Currently, Qiagen has an average volume of 943.7K.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

