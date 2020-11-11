Qiagen (QGEN) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at DZ BANK AG

Christine Brown- November 11, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT

In a report released today, Sven Olaf Kuerten from DZ BANK AG downgraded Qiagen (QGEN) to Sell. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.91.

Kuerten has an average return of 10.0% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuerten is ranked #6408 out of 7073 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qiagen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.83.

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $484 million and net profit of $16.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $383 million and had a GAAP net loss of $161 million.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

