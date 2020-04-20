Qiagen (QGEN) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on April 17, Oliver Reinberg from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen (QGEN), with a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.56, close to its 52-week high of $43.16.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.87.

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $413 million and net profit of $44.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $403 million and had a net profit of $60.95 million.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.