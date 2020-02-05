Qiagen (QGEN) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Scott Bardo from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen (QGEN), with a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Bardo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 67.2% success rate. Bardo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, LivaNova, and Alcon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $35.08 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.16 and a one-year low of $25.04. Currently, Qiagen has an average volume of 2.82M.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services.