Qiagen (QGEN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Christine Brown- October 28, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT

After Citigroup and Merrill Lynch gave Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Tycho Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 64.5% success rate. Peterson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $56.93 average price target, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR51.00 price target.

Qiagen’s market cap is currently $11.39B and has a P/E ratio of 1231.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -98.22.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

