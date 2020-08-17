Qiagen (QGEN) Got Some Bad News

Howard Kim- August 17, 2020, 6:45 AM EDT

In a report released today, Tobias Gottschalt from Independent Research downgraded Qiagen (QGEN) to Sell, with a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.45, close to its 52-week high of $51.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Gottschalt is ranked #5017 out of 6889 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $51.16 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.07 and a one-year low of $25.04. Currently, Qiagen has an average volume of 1.34M.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

