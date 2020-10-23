Qiagen (QGEN) Gets a Sell Rating from Independent Research

In a report released today, Tobias Gottschalt from Independent Research maintained a Sell rating on Qiagen (QGEN), with a price target of EUR36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Gottschalt is ranked #6045 out of 7021 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qiagen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $443 million and net profit of $89.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $382 million and had a net profit of $44.73 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More on QGEN: