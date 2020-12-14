Qiagen (QGEN) Gets a Sell Rating from DZ BANK AG

DZ BANK AG analyst Sven Olaf Kuerten maintained a Sell rating on Qiagen (QGEN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.92, close to its 52-week high of $55.27.

Kuerten has an average return of 2.8% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuerten is ranked #6581 out of 7142 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $57.15 average price target, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on December 10, Independent Research also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR36.00 price target.

Qiagen’s market cap is currently $11.88B and has a P/E ratio of 63.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -31.93.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.