Qiagen (QGEN) Gets a Hold Rating from Warburg Research

Austin Angelo- May 6, 2020, 7:15 AM EDT

In a report released today, Ulrich Huwald from Warburg Research maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen (QGEN), with a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.77, close to its 52-week high of $43.16.

Huwald has an average return of 32.3% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Huwald is ranked #5280 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $39.69 average price target, representing a -4.9% downside. In a report issued on April 29, Independent Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR39.00 price target.

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $413 million and net profit of $44.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $403 million and had a net profit of $60.95 million.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

