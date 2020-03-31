Qiagen (QGEN) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Catie Powers- March 31, 2020, 3:48 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, David Cerdan from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen (QGEN), with a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.47, close to its 52-week high of $43.16.

Cerdan has an average return of 3.2% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan is ranked #5848 out of 6216 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $37.06 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $413 million and net profit of $44.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $403 million and had a net profit of $60.95 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts